Feb 9 Bactiguard Holding AB:

* Q4 revenue 33.6 million Swedish crowns ($3.79 million) versus 20.6 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 4.5 million crowns versus loss 6.1 million crowns year ago

* Says board will not propose any dividend for 2017 AGM

* CEO: "During 2017 (...) goal is to generate growth while maintaining cost control in order to close in on our long-term financial target of a growth of 20 percent and an EBITDA margin of 30 percent"