BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
Feb 9 Bactiguard Holding AB:
* Q4 revenue 33.6 million Swedish crowns ($3.79 million) versus 20.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 4.5 million crowns versus loss 6.1 million crowns year ago
* Says board will not propose any dividend for 2017 AGM
* CEO: "During 2017 (...) goal is to generate growth while maintaining cost control in order to close in on our long-term financial target of a growth of 20 percent and an EBITDA margin of 30 percent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8573 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.