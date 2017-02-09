BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 National Fittings Ltd
* National Fittings Ltd - dec quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 21.7 million rupees year ago
* National Fittings Ltd - dec quarter net sales 181.8 million rupees versus 140.7 mlnrupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2ltB182) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17