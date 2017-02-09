Feb 9 Enterprise Inns Plc:
* Says reporting like-for-like net income growth of 1.6% in
18 weeks to 4 february 2017
* Company is changing its name today from Enterprise Inns
Plc to Ei Group Plc
* Says trading performance and expansion of our managed
house businesses is progressing in line with our expectations
* Says continue to expect to have in region of 250 managed
houses operational by 30 september 2017
* We are on track to deliver our expectations for full
financial year.
* Expect to be operating in region of 400 commercial
properties by financial year end
* Of these, 181 traded throughout this reporting period and
prior period, delivering like-for-like net income growth of
2.1%.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)