BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Chokhani Securities Ltd
* Says approved appointment of Sunil Sharma as CEO
* Says approved resignation of Prashant Solanki as CEO Source text: bit.ly/2kKANd2 Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17