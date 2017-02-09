Feb 9 Brain Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG:

* MIG Funds says sold their stakes in B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG to institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

* MIG Funds says on back of a very strong demand and multiple oversubscription of book, MIG Funds decided to sell all of their 2,528,389 shares in Brain (representing in total 15.4 pct of Brain's total share capital) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)