Feb 9 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

* Consol Dec quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees

* Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 16.05 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 13.41 billion rupees

* Says re-appointed Rashesh Shah as MD, CEO

* Says decalred interim dividend of INR 1 per share