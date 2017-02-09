Feb 9 Escorts Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 227.1 million rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 563.7 million rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 10.93 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 204.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 8.91 billion rupees