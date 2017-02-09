BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Lupin Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 6.33 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 44.83 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 5.25 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 35.48 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol profit was 6.29 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kRlYaR Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17