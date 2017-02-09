Feb 9 Lupin Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 6.33 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 44.83 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 5.25 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 35.48 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol profit was 6.29 billion rupees