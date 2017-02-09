BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Mold-tek Technologies Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 13.3 million rupees versus 20.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 167.6 million rupees versus 144.7 million rupees year ago
* All figures are consolidated Source text: bit.ly/2kKC03L Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17