Feb 9 Hitachi Payment Services:

* Final investigation report completed; Hitachi Payment Services suffered breach due to sophisticated malware attack in mid-2016

* The malware had been able to work undetected and had concealed its tracks during the compromise period

* While behaviour of malware,penetration into network deciphered, amount of data exfiltrated is unascertainable

* Report pointed out to sophisticated injection of malware in hitachi payment services’ systems which compromised details of debit cards

* Extent of compromise was limited, co didn't see further misuse due to containment measures deployed by Hitachi Payment Services Source text: Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that payments and information security audit firm, SISA Information Security Pvt. Ltd. has completed its final assessment report, on the reported breach of security protocols which led to the potential compromise of debit cards between 21st May 2016 to 11th July 2016. SISA’s report pointed out to a sophisticated injection of malware (a piece of malicious software code) in the Hitachi Payment Services’ systems, which was able to compromise the details of these debit cards.