BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Wheels India Ltd
* Wheels India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 132.1 million rupees versus profit59.8 million rupees year ago
* Wheels India Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 5.37 billion rupees versus 4.70 billion rupees year ago
* Wheels India Ltd says approved interim dividend of INR 5 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2lqLMqX) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17