Feb 9 Wheels India Ltd

* Wheels India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 132.1 million rupees versus profit59.8 million rupees year ago

* Wheels India Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 5.37 billion rupees versus 4.70 billion rupees year ago

* Wheels India Ltd says approved interim dividend of INR 5 per share