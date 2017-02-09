US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 9 Welspun India Ltd:
* says enters into strategic agreement with cotton Egypt association
* says will invest a sum of $3 million in a stage wise manner over next few years to support the joint initiatives.
* says cotton Egypt association granted the company the right to use the Egyptian cotton logo for five years until 2022
* says exploring options for expansio in of Egypt operations to include manufacturing facility for Egyptian cotton home textile products Source text:(bit.ly/2kKGGXy) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)