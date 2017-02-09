Feb 9 Welspun India Ltd:

* says enters into strategic agreement with cotton Egypt association

* says will invest a sum of $3 million in a stage wise manner over next few years to support the joint initiatives.

* says cotton Egypt association granted the company the right to use the Egyptian cotton logo for five years until 2022

* says exploring options for expansio in of Egypt operations to include manufacturing facility for Egyptian cotton home textile products