BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Vadilal Enterprises Ltd
* Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - dec quarter net loss 29.7 million rupees versus loss 28 million rupees year ago
* Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - dec quarter net sales 729.6 million rupees versus 723.8 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2ltXbYb) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17