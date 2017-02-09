BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Jindal Saw Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 806.7 million rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 14.29 billion rupees
* Net loss in dec quarter last year was 157.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.29 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2kRC4kN) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17