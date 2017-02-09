BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Jindal Saw Ltd
* Says current order book for pipes and pellets is about $700 million
* Export of pipes to USA, Europe, Mexico hurt due to imposition of anti-dumping duties Source text - (bit.ly/2ltTzFj) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17