Feb 9 Cairn India Ltd

* Qtrly average gross oil and gas production across assets firm at 182 kboepd, in-line with expectation

* Says in active discussions with world class oil field services companies to partner for end to end outsourcing of certain projects

* Proposed merger of Vedanta Limited and Cairn India expected to complete in the first quarter of CY2017

* Says commencing exploratory drilling in February for Palar-Pennar project

* Says gas sales in rajasthan temporarily suspended due to technical issue between transporter and buyers

* Says production from appraisal wells expected in Q1 FY18 for Aishwariya Barmer Hill project

* Satellite field Guda stage-1 is expected to start production in Q1 FY18.

* Says the drilling programme in palar-pennar block is planned to be completed in April 2017