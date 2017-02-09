BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
* Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - dec quarter net profit 253.9 million rupees versus profit 263.5 million rupees year ago
* Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 3.49 billion rupees versus 3.30 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2lnoWVm) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17