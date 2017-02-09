BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Religare Enterprises Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 432.8 million rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 70.4 million rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.28 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 204.3 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2k6riTu Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17