Feb 9 Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 96.5 million rupees versus 86.8 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 586.9 million rupees versus 532.9 million rupees year ago

* Says declared interim dividend of INR 1.10 per share

* Says approved merger of unit Amrutanjan Pharma essense with co