BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 202.7 million rupees versus profit373.8 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 8.73 billion rupees versus 12.98 billion rupees year ago
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17