Feb 9 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms Sri Lanka at 'B+'; outlook revised to stable

* Rating balances weak public finances and strained external liquidity position compared with peers

* Sri Lanka's growth performance remains favourable

* 2016 fiscal performance was better than in 2015

* VAT hike along with lower government spending, should narrow deficit in 2016 to around -5.6% of GDP, from -7.4% in 2015

* Revised 2016 growth estimate to around 4.5%, from 5.3% due to weaker-than-expected 1h16 growth caused by may 2016 floods Source text for Eikon: