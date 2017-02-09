BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Omaxe Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 208.1 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 4.08 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 191.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 3.96 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2kuS2R9) Further company coverage:
