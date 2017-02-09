BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 9 Jason Holdings Limited
* Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against Directors Of The Company
* Company wishes to make a further announcement regarding bankruptcy applications taken out by ANZ against directors of company
* Bankruptcy applications against Sim Choon Joo, an executive director of company and Jason Sim Chon Ang, a non-executive director of company were heard
* Court further adjourned bankruptcy applications against both of them to 23 feb for settlement discussions between them and ANZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION