BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Jumbo Bag Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 2.2 million rupees versus 5.1 million rupees year ago
* Says approved setting up of a new manufacturing unit at Peruvoyal village, Thiruvallur district in the state of Tamil Nadu
* Dec quarter net sales 236 million rupees versus 191.3 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kW7iab) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17