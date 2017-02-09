Feb 9 Jumbo Bag Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 2.2 million rupees versus 5.1 million rupees year ago

* Says approved setting up of a new manufacturing unit at Peruvoyal village, Thiruvallur district in the state of Tamil Nadu

* Dec quarter net sales 236 million rupees versus 191.3 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kW7iab) Further company coverage: