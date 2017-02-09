Feb 9 ifa Systems AG:

* FY earnings before taxes and interest rose by about 2.3 percent to about 2.747 million euros ($2.94 million) (previous year: 2.686 million euros)

* FY sales rose by about 7.3 percent (from 8.267 million euros to about 8.874 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)