Feb 9 Amer Sports Oyj:

* Q4 net sales 772.4 million euros ($825.9 million) (Reuters poll: 811 million euros)

* Q4 EBIT adjusted 81.3 million euros (Reuters poll: 89.9 million euros)

* Proposes capital repayment of 0.62 euro per share (dividend 0.55)

* Reuters poll expected dividend of EUR 0.62 euro per share

* In 2017 net sales in local currencies are expected to increase from 2016, despite short-term market softness

* Says growth is expected to be biased to second half of year

* Due to the challenging market conditions, Amer Sports paces its short-term growth and expands the on-going cost restructuring program initiated in August 2016

* Objective is to reduce operating expenses worth about 100 EBIT margin basis points in coming 24 months

