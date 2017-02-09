BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 NLC India Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 3.36 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income 19.64 billion rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter was 179 million rupees last year as per Ind-AS; total income was 14.12 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2luka5p) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17