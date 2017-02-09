Feb 9 Essar Projects :

* Essar Projects wins contract for laying 100 KM natural gas pipeline from Jalandhar to Amritsar Source text - (Essar Projects, a leading EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) company, today announced that it has won a contract for a 100-km pipeline from GSPL India Gasnet Ltd. (GIGL). The project involves laying of natural gas pipelines, with diametres ranging from 12 inches to 18 inches, between Jalandhar and Amritsar, a critical segment of the 2,100-km Mehsana–Bhatinda–Jammu–Srinagar Pipeline (MBJSPL) project that passes through 29 districts in five states.)