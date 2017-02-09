BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 19.30 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 66.30 billion rupees
* consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 19.60 billion rupees
* net profit in Dec quarter last year was 16.06 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 53.69 billion rupees
* says declares interim dividend of INR 1 per share
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17