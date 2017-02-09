Feb 9 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 19.30 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 66.30 billion rupees

* consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 19.60 billion rupees

* net profit in Dec quarter last year was 16.06 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 53.69 billion rupees

* says declares interim dividend of INR 1 per share Source text:(bit.ly/2kLhssf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)