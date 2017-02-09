Feb 9 Occidental Petroleum Corp

* Q4 loss per share $0.36

* 2017 capital budget lowered to a range of $3.0 - $3.6 billion

* Chemical pre-tax results for Q4 of 2016 were earnings of $152 million compared to earnings of $117 million for Q3 of 2016

* Qtrly core results were a loss of $97 million or $0.13 per diluted share

* Average worldwide realized crude oil prices were $45.08 per barrel for Q4 of 2016, an increase of 9 percent compared with Q3 of 2016

* Qtrly total average daily production volumes for oil and gas were 607,000 boe compared to 605,000 BOE for third quarter of 2016

* Qtrly revenues $2,826 million versus $2,843 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $2.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S