BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Zuari Global Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 1.10 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income form operations 12.2 million rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 593.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.8 million rupees
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17