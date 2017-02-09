US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 9 Tata Steel Ltd
* Tata Steel signs definitive agreement with Liberty House Group for the sale of its speciality steels business
* Deal for total consideration of 100 million pounds
* Says speciality steels direclty employs about 1700 people
* Says agreement covers several south Yorkshire based assets
* Says parties will also be working to complete consultation with employees, transfer of supplier and customer contracts
* Tata Steel UK is currently consulting with employees on number of proposals that would structurally reduce risks
* Says also in discussion with UK steel pension scheme trustee
* Says co's strip products business will continue to employ almost 9,000 people in UK
* Co continues to support its UK business and its process of transformation to create a sustainable future for its UK strip products business
* Says investments ongoing to improve manufacturing capability, enabling production of premium steels in Shotton, Llanwern, Trostre and Orb in Newport Source text - (bit.ly/2lugm3U) Further company coverage:
