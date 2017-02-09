BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Parabolic Drugs Ltd:
* Dec quarter net loss 454 million rupees versus loss 1.79 billion rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 242.6 million rupees versus 201.3 million rupees year ago
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17