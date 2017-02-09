Feb 9 Torrent Power Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 1.07 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol net sales 22.70 billion rupees

* consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.59 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 28.18 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2kWHlaw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)