BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Torrent Power Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 1.07 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 22.70 billion rupees
* consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.59 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 28.18 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2kWHlaw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17