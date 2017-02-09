Feb 9 Steel Authority Of India Ltd

* Dec quarter net loss 7.95 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 126.20 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net loss was 8.47 billion rupees

* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 14.81 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 100.73 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kv6RTE