BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Steel Authority Of India Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 7.95 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 126.20 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net loss was 8.47 billion rupees
* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 14.81 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 100.73 billion rupees
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17