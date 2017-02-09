BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Ineos Styrolution India Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 54.2 million rupees versus loss 46.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 3.53 billion rupees versus 3.87 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kLge05 Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17