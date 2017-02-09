Feb 9 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:

* FY preliminary net income, at 20.6 pct of sales, is 237.4 million euros ($253.69 million), an increase of 19.4 pct over that of 2015

* FY preliminary net revenue 1.15 billion euros, up 10.1 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9358 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)