BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Frontier Springs Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 4.8 million rupees versus 6.8 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 125.1 million rupees versus 118.9 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kL6ZwM Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17