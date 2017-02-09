Feb 9 Viacom Inc

* Viacom Inc - company presents new strategic plan, including focus on six priority flagship brands

* Viacom Inc qtrly media networks revenues increased 1 pct to $2.59 billion.

* Viacom Inc - revenues in first fiscal quarter were $3.32 billion, an increase of 5 pct, or $170 million, compared to previous year

* Viacom Inc qtrly advertising revenues declined 2 pct to $1.29 billion

* Viacom inc - 3 pct decrease in domestic advertising revenues in quarter

* Viacom Inc - Viacom will be focused on six flagship brands- Bet, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Paramount

* Viacom - Paramount's film slate to now include co-branded releases from each of flagships, with Paramount branded films focused on franchises, tentpoles

* Viacom Inc - announcing a commitment between Nickelodeon and Paramount to move forward on a slate of four films

* Viacom Inc qtrly EPS $1.00; qtrly adjusted EPS $1.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viacom Inc qtrly filmed entertainment revenues grew 24 pct to $758 million

* Viacom Inc - spike will be rebranded in early 2018 as Paramount Network, and will serve as Viacom's premier general entertainment brand

