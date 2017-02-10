BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 L'Oreal:
* For 2017 CAPEX can be expected in the same order as 2016 - conf call
* On CAPEX guidance: first CAPEX increase should stay at the same level as last year - conf call
* Beauty market growth expected at around 4 percent in 2017 - conf call
* With situation in India, deceleration in China market, economic situation in Brazil, at this stage of year its probable that global market growth will be same as last year - conf call
* Q1 2017 growth expected slightly below the average of the year - conf call
* Profitability to improve in 2017 - conf call
* Confident with the beginning of the year in pharmacy sector - conf call
* On e-commerce: transition period for consumer division still in progress for next one or two quarters of 2017 - conf call
* On Q1 2017: luxury business should be good - conf call
* Remains cautious but confident in general for Q1 2017 - conf call
* NYX growth expected +125 percent - conf call
* On Body Shop: can't say more than that decision can take up to several months, is exploring options right now - conf call
* On Body Shop boutiques: no possible conversion of Body Shop boutiques into other L'Oreal brand boutiques - conf call
* On Kiehl's: is doing great, brand still growing in like-for-like, wants it to stay this way, will look for like-for-like growth in every market - conf call
* On China: in 2017 has reasons to believe co will be more competitive -conf call
* On China: e-commerce is growing but still limited - conf call
* On China: no channel shift for luxury sector - conf call
* French market was very difficult last year, being a mainly negative market, now hopes French market will get better in 2017, but it's too early to tell - conf call
* On Q4 2016: UK and Spain were really dynamic, UK profiting from pound rates and tourist influx - conf call
* Mexico representing tiny part of co business, circa less than 5 percent of co whole business - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company