BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Pearl Polymers Ltd
* Pearl polymers ltd - Dec quarter net profit 4.1 million rupees versus profit123,000 rupees year ago
* Pearl polymers ltd - Dec quarter total income from operations 431.7 million rupees versus 395.2 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kWzGck) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17