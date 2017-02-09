Feb 9 Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd

* Ind swift laboratories ltd says no casualty but loss of good Source text: [Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that a fire broke out in one of the manufacturing block of the Company situated at Derabassi Punjab. There was no causality but loss of goods for which the company is assessing the value of the loss] Further company coverage: