US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 9 GPT Infraprojects Ltd
* Says GPTInfra bags order valued at rs. 217 crore
* Says order from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
* Completion period of 36 months
* Order for construction of steel girder bridges Source text - (bit.ly/2lnDpR5) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)