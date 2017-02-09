BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 ITI Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 656.4 million rupees versus profit 71.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 2.21 billion rupees versus 2.58 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2k6z18S) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17