Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co
* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the
whole CPG landscape
* On conf call- in Q4 macro conditions worsened in Brazil,
we focused on resetting price package architecture to support
affordability
* COO Quincey- expect overall environment in 2017 to be
similar to 2016
* COO - "in the developed countries we are looking to drive
probably a little more price than volume"
* COO - In the US, focusing on smaller packages, focusing on
higher value categories or subcategories across north america
* COO - no calorie colas exceed growth of sparkling and
actually exceed growth of our total portfolio in most of our
other categories
* No calorie colas in good mid-single digits growth as we
exited 2016
* COO - "we expect the short-term disruptions (due to
demonetization in India) to kind of tail off as we come into
2017 though not from January 1."
* Coo- commodity environment was relatively benign in 2016,
expect the same in 2017
