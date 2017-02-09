BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Bhagwati Autocast Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 531,000 rupees versus loss 10.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 162.8 million rupees versus 125.4 mlnrupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2lnMcmh) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17