Feb 9 Sundaram Clayton Ltd

* Says to invest INR 4 billion in India

* Says co's facility in US in South Carolina's Dorchester county

* Says to set up manufacturing facility in US

* Says plans to increase facilty to 70,000 MT

* Says serial production in US facility set to start by end of 2018

* Says to invest $50 million to create 10000 MT capacity over 5 years