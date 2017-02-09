US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 9 Sundaram Clayton Ltd
* Says to invest INR 4 billion in India
* Says co's facility in US in South Carolina's Dorchester county
* Says to set up manufacturing facility in US
* Says plans to increase facilty to 70,000 MT
* Says serial production in US facility set to start by end of 2018
* Says to invest $50 million to create 10000 MT capacity over 5 years Source text - (bit.ly/2kWsk8y) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)