BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
Feb 9 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska Air Group Inc- passenger load factor for January 78.1% versus 78.6%
* Alaska Air Group Inc- revenue passenger miles for Jan 3.84 billion, up 6.9 percent; available seat miles for Jan 4.91 billion, up 7.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.