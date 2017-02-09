Feb 9 Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd:

* dec quarter consol net profit 861.9 million rupees

* dec quarter consol total income from operations 19.87 billion rupees

* consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 17.67 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2lnPSo1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)