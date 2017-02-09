BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd:
* dec quarter consol net profit 861.9 million rupees
* dec quarter consol total income from operations 19.87 billion rupees
* consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 17.67 billion rupees
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17