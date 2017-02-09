Feb 9 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment
Holdings Ltd
* on 25 jan 2017, vendor, unit of co, purchaser and Nan Hai,
as guarantor of purchaser, have entered into SPA
* vendor has agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally
agreed to purchase sale shares
* Initial consideration shall be approximately rmb3.286
billion
* application has been made to stock exchange for resumption
of trading in shares on stock exchange on 10 feb
* expected that, company will record a gain from disposal of
approximately hk$2.3 billion
* target company is City Entertainment Corporation , a unit
of co ;
* part of net proceeds received from disposal is expected to
be used to expand hk business and prc production & distribution
business
* purchaser is True Vision Limited, a company incorporated
in Hong Kong, being subsidiary of Nan Hai
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: